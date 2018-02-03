Maine Teen to Compete in 2018 Paralympics

Ruslan Reiter of Manchester, Maine, has been chosen to compete in Nordic skiing at the Paralympics in March. The 18-year old was born without a right hand and uses a single pole to ski.

In a recent interview with Maine Public Radio, Reiter said he was still trying to the comprehend the possibility he might make it to the Paralympics.

"It's just a huge goal,” said Reiter. “I don't know, it's just everything. Exciting. Nervous."

He made it onto the developmental Paralympic team last summer, and said recently that he hoped to qualify for South Korea, where the 2018 games will be held.

"I’m just still trying to take it all in,” said Reiter. “Pretty cool experience, and I don't know, I'm just ready for what's coming up next."

Reiter is currently training in Fort Kent during a gap year after graduating from high school. He started competing in World Cup races his senior year.

At 18, Reiter will likely be among the youngest athletes to compete in Nordic skiing.