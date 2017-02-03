Maine Town OKs Moratorium on Recreational Pot Businesses

LITCHFIELD, Maine - A Maine town has passed a 180-day moratorium on the establishment of recreational marijuana businesses days after smoking marijuana became legal in the state.



The Kennebec Journal reports that Litchfield voters approved the moratorium on Wednesday.



Voters in the state decided to legalize marijuana in a close vote in November. As of Monday, it's now legal to smoke it, gift it, grow it and possess up to 2.5 ounces of it.



Litchfield narrowly voted against the referendum in November. Town officials say the Planning Board had proposed the moratorium to ensure that they'll have time to draft appropriate zoning regulations.



State leaders are currently hammering out the rules that will govern sales of marijuana at retail stores and social clubs. That's expected to take months.