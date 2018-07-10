Maine Utility Regulators Agree To Expand Inquiry Into CMP's Billing System

The Maine Public Utilities Commission has unanimously voted to expand the investigation of Central Maine Power’s billing system.

Liberty Consulting’s audit will now review how CMP has handled consumer complaints about the system that was implemented last fall.

“Matching the Liberty Consulting group’s audit scope to the summary investigation scope will assure no stone is left unturned, which will improve the overall quality of the result," said Commissioner Randall Davis.

The expansion will add more than $30,000 to the nearly $370,000 cost of the existing contract for the study.