Maine Wants to Require Work of Certain Medicaid Applicants

AUGUSTA, Maine - Gov. Paul LePage's administration is asking President Donald Trump to allow Maine to require certain adults to work to receive Medicaid.



The state wants to count an individual's personal assets when determining MaineCare eligibility and wants to collect monthly premiums for adults who have the ability to earn income.



Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew says the administration will submit the request following public hearings, scheduled for May 17 in Portland and May 18 in Augusta.



The state also will accept public comments on the waiver request through May 25.



The Republican governor has been asking the president to allow the state to create stricter requirements for federal assistance programs