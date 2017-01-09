Maine Wardens Issue Ice Warning After Snowmobiler Dies in Oakland

PORTLAND, Maine - In the wake of the death of a snowmobiler this weekend, the Maine Warden's service is again warning people to use good sense before going out on the ice.

Richard Dumont, 52, was killed when his snowmobile broke through the ice on Messalonskee Lake in Oakland.

Cpl. John MacDonald of the Warden's Service says it's important to prepare beforehand because if your snowmobile goes through the ice, "more often than not the snowmobile sinks, and you typically don't have enough reaction time to jump free of it, so you end up going in the water as well. And with the snowmobile helmet on and all the gear you have, it's just a horrible position to be in."

MacDonald says the only way to know for sure if the ice is thick enough to skate, snowmobile, or ice fish is to check for yourself; but checking with a local snowmobiling club is also a good idea.

It's advised that people wait until water has at least 4 inches of ice to walk on it, and 6 to 8 inches to snowmobile or drive an ATV.