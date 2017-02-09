Mainer is a Finalist on History Channel's 'Alone'

NEW YORK - A Mainer has made it to the finale of the History channel's show, "Alone.''

Zachary Fowler of Appleton, Maine, is one of three finalists in the running to win $500,000. The show will announce the winner on the show Thursday evening.

The reality show plops contestants in the wild carrying only what they can fit in a small backpack.

In this case, Fowler and the others were in Patagonia, where hazards included pumas and wild boars. The contestants must hunt and build shelters to survive. There's no camera crew or producers; instead the contestants document the experience themselves.

Fowler is a Vermont native who came to Maine to study boat building. He and his wife and their two daughters live in a hand-built yurt.