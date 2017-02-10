Mainer Outlasts Others to Win History Channel's 'Alone'

NEW YORK - A Mainer has won $500,000 by outlasting nine other contestants on the History channel's "Alone.''

Zachary Fowler, of Appleton, was declared the winner in the show's finale Thursday night.

The reality show plopped competitors in the wilds of Patagonia with only a few things that they could fit in a backpack. Fowler's items included a sleeping bag, a fire starter, a slingshot, a saw, an ax and a Russian Special Forces shovel.

Fowler outlasted two other finalists. He was alone for 87 days and lost 73 pounds despite the fact that he managed to catch 53 fish.

The show is unique in that there's no camera crew or producers. Instead the contestants document the experience themselves.