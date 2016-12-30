Mainers Dig Out From a Powerful Nor'easter

Maine and the rest of Northern New England is feeling the effects of a powerful nor’easter that dumped a foot or more of snow on some parts of the region.

Officials in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont warned residents Thursday to stay off the roads as the snow quickly piled up and snow plows struggled to keep up. Numerous crashes were reported and at least one fatality.

The National Weather Service says accumulations of a foot or more are expected inland, but a changeover to rain will reduce snowfall totals near the coast.

Ski areas, meanwhile, are cheering the dump of snow. Mount Snow in Vermont says it’s received more snow so far this year than it did in all of last season.