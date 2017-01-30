Mainers Opposed to Trump’s Education Nominee Deliver Petition to Susan Collins

Mainers opposed to education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos delivered almost 10,000 signatures to Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ Portland office Monday.

Lois Kilby-Chesley, president of the Maine Education Association, says Collins’ constituents are joining a ground swell of people across the country who are concerned that DeVos won’t support public schools.

“That it will become corporate run, that it will become less money for the public schools and more money for the private schools,” she says.

Meanwhile, Maine Republican Senate leaders Mike Thibodeau and Andre Cushing signed a letter to the head of the U.S. Education Committee expressing their support for DeVos, whose confirmation hearing is Tuesday.