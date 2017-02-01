Maine's Congressional Delegates Weigh in on Trump's Supreme Court Pick

Maine's congressional delegates are weighing in on President Donald Trump's choice of Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court left by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.



“Judge Neil Gorsuch is widely respected for his extraordinary intellect and has impressive academic and legal credentials," says Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, in a statement issued Tuesday night. "I look forward to the Senate proceeding to the next step in this process by holding public hearings in the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will help provide a careful, thorough vetting of this nominee's record.”



Maine's newly-installed Republican Party Chair Demi Kouzounas praised the nomination in a statement issued Tuesday.

“Tonight, President Trump fulfilled one of his biggest campaign promises to the American people by selecting Judge Neil Gorsuch, a steadfast conservative and originalist, to serve on the United States Supreme Court. I am certain that Judge Neil Gorsuch will uphold the Constitution, protect our individual rights, and preserve the idea of limited government.

"I implore Senator Angus King to respect the will of the American people and treat Judge Neil Gorsuch the same way the Senate treated Supreme Court nominees of past newly elected Presidents. The American people have spoken, and it is time to for the Supreme Court to once again have nine justices,” Kouzounas says.

Sen. Angus King, an independent, says he'll wait and see what unfolds at upcoming hearings.

"My approach to considering Judge Gorsuch’s nomination will be consistent with my approach to considering Merrick Garland’s nomination last year: I will listen to the views he expresses before the Senate Judiciary Committee and carefully evaluate his record to understand his judicial philosophy and temperament," King says, in a statement issued after Trump's announcement Tuesday night. "At the end of this process, I will make an independent judgment based on whether or not I believe he will interpret the law in accordance with existing statutes and precedent, and most importantly, in accordance with the Constitution.”

For Democrats, however, the nomination brings anger. Maine 1st District Rep. Chellie Pingree says the vacancy should not have been President Trump's to fill, but President Obama's.

"It’s unconscionable that Senate Republicans kept the seat unfilled for nearly a year for political gain," Pingree says in a statement issued Tuesday.

Republicans refused to consider Obama's nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to the high court. Pingree says who fills the court vacancy will have major consequences.

"A number of issues will likely come before the Supreme Court in the coming years—among them a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions, voting laws, civil rights, freedom of speech and religion, and protections against gun violence."



Pingree says the court will also likely have to rule on the legality of President Trump’s recently-issued ban on refugees.

"For the sake of our Constitution and democracy, this justice will need to have the character and courage to stand up against the President who nominated him," she says. "I ask that my colleagues in the Senate do their utmost to find out if Neil Gorsuch is up to that solemn responsibility and hope they make their decision on confirmation accordingly."