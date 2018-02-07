Maine's Flu Season is Peaking

Maine saw a rise in the number of flu cases and hospitalizations last week.

The state had 876 new cases of influenza, which was a rise of more than 60 percent from the previous week. There were 120 new hospitalizations and five deaths. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says this flu season's total is close to 3,300, including 667 hospitalizations and 34 deaths.

Flu season is reaching its peak right now. The Portland Press Herald reports this season's worse than last year at this time. There were 5,830 reported cases last year.

Flu season runs October until May. The flu strain circulating this year is mostly influenza A subtype H3N2. The Maine CDC says it's not too late to get a flu shot despite it being late in season.