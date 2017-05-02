Maine's Governor to Voice Opposition to National Monuments

By 34 minutes ago
  • Boaters paddle their way down the East Branch of the Penobscot River in the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument in August of 2016.
    Susan Sharon / Maine Public/file

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's governor will be in Washington this week to voice his opposition to national monuments like the one former President Barack Obama created in the state.
 
Republican Gov. Paul LePage will testify at a House subcommittee on federal lands hearing on Tuesday on the use of the Antiquities Act of 1906 to create monuments.
 
Obama used his power under the act to permanently preserve more land and water using national monument designations than any other president. Critics say the law is being abused and that the creation of monuments amount to a federal land grab.
 
In Maine, there's mixed reaction to the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument on donated land. Some see the potential for an economic boost while others fear it could stymie future industrial development.

Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument

