Paper has shaped Maine’s economy, molded individual and community identities, and affected Maine’s environment. The Executive Director of the Maine Historical Society discusses the Society’s exhibition “Making Paper, Making Maine,” which examines the historic transition taking place in Maine’s paper industry, and asks, "What’s next for Maine’s economy?"

Guests: Steve Bromage, Executive Director, Maine Historical Society

Donna Cassese, Managing Director Wood Resource Strategy at Sappi North America

Do you have a story to share about working in the paper industry and/or living in a paper community? MHS invites all to share their stories at: https://www.mainememory.net/mymainestories/submit

To explore the history of the paper industry in Maine, visit: https://www.mainememory.net/sitebuilder/site/2699/page/4319/display?use_mmn=1

Visit the exhibit at Maine Historical Society on Congress Street in Portland through 10/28: https://www.mainehistory.org/museum_current.shtml#paper