Maine's Spring Turkey Hunt Underway

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's turkeys are not giving thanks for the second most dangerous time of the year to be a bearded bird - the spring turkey hunt.

The hunt began on Saturday with the youth hunt, and the full season begins on Monday and lasts until June 3. Hunters can take up to two bearded turkeys in most of the state, but are limited to one in some parts of far northern Maine.

The Maine turkey hunt also takes place in the fall and has grown from nine birds in 1986 to thousands now.

Hunters in some far northern parts of the state must alternate hunting weeks based on their year of birth. Hunters are advised to consult state authorities before hunting.