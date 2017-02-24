Maine's Transportation Wish List for Trump Includes Barge

AUGUSTA, Maine - A trio of Maine transportation projects is on a wish list that governors have sent to President Donald Trump.



The Sun Journal reports that Maine is seeking $460 million worth of projects to improve bridges, rail lines as well as barge service between Portland and mid-Atlantic ports.



Throughout his campaign, Trump promised to buttress the nation's infrastructure with a $1 trillion plan fueled by incentives such as tax credits. Congressional Democrats have offered their own $1 trillion package, while Republicans have been wary about the price tag.



The American Society of Civil Engineers estimates the nation needs more than triple that amount in investments by 2020.



Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King has urged Trump to fund rural internet access.