Maine's Two Senators Announce Support for Shulkin to Head Veterans Affairs Department

AUGUSTA, Maine - U.S. Sen. Susan Collins has endorsed Dr. David Shulkin to be the next head of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Maine Republican announced her support for Shulkin Monday a speech on the Senate floor. “Dr. Shulkin’s nomination has been one of the few areas where Republicans and Democrats have found common ground," she said. "His nomination was approved unanimously."

Shulkin is currently the under secretary for health at the Veterans Affairs Department. Collins says she has been impressed with the job he has done improving the quality of care in the system.

She says Shulkin visited Maine last year and drove from the Togus Center in Augusta to Aroostook County to see for himself the long ride facing veterans in northern Maine.

In a statement released Monday, independent Sen. Angus King says he's also endorsing Shulkin for the Veterans Affairs post. "Having worked with Dr. Shulkin in the past," King writes, "I know that he has the best interests of Maine veterans at heart and is committed to improving health care services for them."