Major Gifts Coordinator and Researcher

Maine Public is seeking a full-time Major Gifts Coordinator to join our Development team in Lewiston, Maine. In support of philanthropic giving, the Major Gifts Coordinator will provide prospect research and management, in addition to grants support, to the Major Gifts team, Director of Major Gifts, and Chief Development Officer. The Major Gifts Coordinator is responsible for managing major gifts portfolio lists and donor lists. The Coordinator is Maine Public’s principal researcher, providing the Development team with high-level research, analysis, and strategy to expand its major gifts reach. The Major Gifts Coordinator works with the Chief Development Officer to develop and manage Maine Public’s planned giving programs. read more...

Job Requirements: Bachelor’s degree preferred and minimum of 3 years’ related work experience or equivalent combination required. Ability to interpret and translate complex financial, legal, and corporate language. Strong analytical, communication and organizational skills. Attention to detail and accuracy. Knowledge of public media business systems a plus. A valid driver’s license is required. Regular travel to all Maine Public locations will be required. The successful candidate must thrive in a professional and dynamic environment, work well both in a team environment and independently, and demonstrate dependability and a love of public broadcasting.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

To apply for this position visit

Our Online Job Board

to submit an application, cover letter, and current resume by Sunday, April 8, 2018.

Every day, Maine Public connects the people of Maine to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas and cultural content. As Maine’s premier, independent media resource, we create exceptional opportunities for the communities we serve to engage with critical issues, compelling stories and quality entertainment.

Maine Public is a dynamic nonprofit organization with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

