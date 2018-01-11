Major Shift As Trump Opens Way For Medicaid Work Requirement

By Richard Alonso-Zaldivar - Associated Press 4 hours ago

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration says it's offering a path for states that want to seek work requirements for Medicaid recipients.
 
And that's a major policy shift toward low-income people.
 
Seema Verma heads the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and she's announcing the new approach. She says work and community involvement can make a positive difference in people's health.
 
But the plan probably will face opposition and legal challenges over concerns that people would lose coverage.
 
Medicaid is a federal-state collaboration that's grown to cover about 1 in 5 Americans. It's the largest government health insurance program.
 
People don't have to work to be on Medicaid. But states traditionally can seek federal waivers to test new ideas.

The administration is spelling out safeguards for states to obtain approval.

Tags: 
medicaid

Related Content

DHHS Seeks Waiver From Feds to Impose Work Requirements on MaineCare

By May 17, 2017
Patty Wight / Maine Public

The LePage administration is seeking federal permission to change the eligibility rules for MaineCare, the state version of Medicaid. If approved, able-bodied adults would have to meet work requirements and chip in on their health care.

State officials say the changes would make the program financially stable and help enrollees become self-sufficient. But at a public comment hearing in Portland on Wednesday, those opposed say the changes will cut access to health care, which contradicts the real purpose of Medicaid.