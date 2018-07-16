Man Arrested In Fatal Lewiston Stabbing Is A Convicted Murderer

State police have arrested and charged 76-year-old Albert Flick of Auburn in the fatal stabbing of a woman in downtown Lewiston Sunday morning.

Police say 48-year-old Kimberly Dobbie was assaulted in front of a laundromat where she had been washing clothes with her twin 11-year-old sons who witnessed the attack. Bystanders tackled the suspect and held him down until police arrived

In 1979 Flick was charged with stabbing his wife, Sandra, to death. According to court records, Sandra Flick served her husband with divorce papers and had him physically escorted from their Westbrook apartment by police. In the weeks before Sandra's death, the couple fought over the custody of their children. Sandra was killed January 29 after asking Albert to remove some of his belongings from the apartment.

During Flick's trial, the medical examiner testified that Sandra had numerous cuts and stab wounds, including several to her neck and chest. Flick was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Since his release he's been charged with assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Police have not discussed a possible motive for Dobbie's death. Flick is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday.