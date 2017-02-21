Man Climbing Maine's Highest Mountain Plunges to Death

MILLINOCKET, Maine - Officials say a man slid more than 1,000 feet and died while climbing on Mount Katahdin over the weekend.

Officials with Baxter State Park in Millinocket say the 68-year-old Holden man had been camping with a large group and was trying to climb the Abol Trail with a companion Saturday when he lost his footing and fell.

Park rangers responded, but the man was declared dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released.

This is the second death inside the park this month. A 56-year-old New Hampshire man became separated from a group of skiers on Feb. 5 and died. Officials said he suffered a medical event.

Park officials said that was the first fatality at Baxter State Park in about a decade.