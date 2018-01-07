Man Dead in Skowhegan Mobile Home Fire

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) _ A Skowhegan man has died in a fire inside his mobile home.



Officials say the body of 53-year-old William Lashon was found inside the home Saturday afternoon by Skowhegan police. Officials believe he died sometime on Friday.



A relative and a neighbor had called police to check on Lashon who had not been heard from since Thursday's snow storm.



Investigators say the fire was confined to a room that Lashon had converted into a theater room. Investigators believe the fire was caused by electrical wiring.



Officials say Lashon worked as a projectionist at the Strand Cinema in Skowhegan.