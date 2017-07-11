Man Dies After Falling Overboard During Boating Trip on Lake

JEFFERSON, Maine - Officials in Maine are investigating the death of a man who fell off from a boat being towed from a lake.

According to Maine Warden Service Lt. Kevin Adam, 43-year-old Corey Jacques, of Wiscasset, died Sunday afternoon. Adam says Jacques was boating with his wife and daughter on Damariscotta Lake when their boat broke down.

Jacques fell into the water as another boater towed the broken down vessel.

The boater returned for Jacques and brought him to shore where he was later pronounced dead. Adam says Jacques had his life jacket on.

The state Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death.