Man Who Led Cops On State's Longest Manhunt Convicted of Killing Ex-Girlfriend

By 45 minutes ago

BANGOR, Maine - A jury has convicted a man of killing his ex-girlfriend before leading police on the longest manhunt in state history.
 
Jurors found 40-year-old Robert Burton guilty of murder on Thursday. They began deliberating his fate on Wednesday.
 
Prosecutors say Burton shot 37-year-old Stephanie "Ginn'' Gebo in her Parkman home in June 2015 out of jealousy. Defense attorneys say Burton acted in self-defense after Gebo shot him in the shoulder. A medical examiner has said Gebo was shot in the back.
 
Burton spent weeks in the woods before turning himself in. He was on the lam for 68 days

Tags: 
Robert Burton
\

Related Content

Police: Search for Slaying Suspect Will Cost $500k

By Aug 19, 2015

AUGUSTA, Maine - Authorities say the manhunt for a Maine man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend will cost state police hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Maine State Police Col. Robert Williams announced Tuesday the 68-day search for 38-year-old Robert Burton will cost about $500,000.

The Portland Press Herald reports  state police spokesman Stephen McCausland confirmed that the cost makes it the most expensive in state history.