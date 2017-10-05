BANGOR, Maine - A jury has convicted a man of killing his ex-girlfriend before leading police on the longest manhunt in state history.
Jurors found 40-year-old Robert Burton guilty of murder on Thursday. They began deliberating his fate on Wednesday.
Prosecutors say Burton shot 37-year-old Stephanie "Ginn'' Gebo in her Parkman home in June 2015 out of jealousy. Defense attorneys say Burton acted in self-defense after Gebo shot him in the shoulder. A medical examiner has said Gebo was shot in the back.
Burton spent weeks in the woods before turning himself in. He was on the lam for 68 days
Man Who Led Cops On State's Longest Manhunt Convicted of Killing Ex-Girlfriend
By AP • 45 minutes ago
