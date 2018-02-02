Massachusetts Officials Quiet on Northern Pass Rejection

Massachusetts officials are saying little about the rejection by New Hampshire regulators of a key hydropower project.

A spokesman for the Massachusetts Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs said in a statement the agency will "continue to monitor and evaluate developments," but officials referred all other questions about Northern Pass to New Hampshire officials and utility Eversource.

Eversource said it was shocked and outraged by the 7-0 vote against the project Thursday by the Site Evaluation Committee. The decision came only a week after Massachusetts had selected Northern Pass from among dozens of bidders to deliver Canadian hydropower to the state.

Eversource said it would consider an appeal of the rejection.

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey suggested through a spokeswoman that Massachusetts energy officials re-evaluate the selection of Northern Pass.

Northern Pass

NH Panel Rejects Permit For Northern Pass Energy Project

By 23 hours ago

A state panel in New Hampshire on Thursday rejected a permit the Northern Pass power line project needs to move forward.

Just last week the project’s developers beat out others — including several in Maine — that bid for a massive renewable energy contract sought by Massachusetts.

The Northern Pass project would sluice electricity from Canada’s Hydro Quebec dam system through New Hampshire to Massachusetts customers.

Win For Northern Pass In Mass. Could Signal Shift Away From Smaller Renewables

By Jan 30, 2018

Massachusetts opted last week for one large power line to cover a big chunk of its energy needs for the next 20-plus years.

The Northern Pass proposal beat out other big transmission projects and dozens of smaller options for the right to supply all renewable power the Commonwealth wants.

As NHPR's Annie Ropeik reports, this has analysts and developers wondering what role smaller projects will play in the future of the grid.