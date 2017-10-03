Mattis to King: Nation Has Security Interest In Maintaining Iran Nuke Deal

Under questioning Tuesday by Maine U.S. Sen. Angus King, U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis said he thinks it's in the nation's security interest to maintain the Iran nuclear deal.

King questioned Mattis at a meeting of the Senate Armed Services Committee on policies in southeast Asia. King asked Mattis directly about continuing the agreement with Iran on inspection and limitation of its atomic weapons development.

“Do you believe it is in our national security interest at the present time to stay in the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]? That’s a yes or no question," King said.

"Yes senator, I do," Mattis replied.

That's the same agreement that has been under attack by President Trump as a bad deal for the United States.

King also expressed concern about calls to attack militants in "safe haven" areas of some countries. “My concern is that the safe haven argument is the domino theory argument of our generation," King said. "That is a kind of all propose argument that would justify intervention in practically any place in the world.”