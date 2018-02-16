MDOT Awards $8.8 Million Contract For New Ferry To Be Built In Maine

A shipyard from East Boothbay has been chosen to build a 250-passenger vessel for the Maine State Ferry Service.

The Maine Department of Transportation is awarding the $8.8 million contract to Washburn & Doughty. The Maine State Ferry Service serves the island communities of Vinalhaven, North Haven, Islesboro, Swans island, Frenchboro and Matinicus.

“The company was one of five builders, but the only maine shipbuilder who submitted that proposal,” says Maine DOT spokesman Ted Talbot. He adds that Washburn and Doughty, which submitted the lowest bid, has experience building vessels for the state ferry service.

“1992 and in 1993 Washburn and Doughty built three vessels for the Maine state ferry service, known as the sister ships,” says Talbot. “In fact, they're still in service for the ferry service today.”

The new ferry will be 154 feet with 3 main deck lanes with a capacity of 23 cars or a mix of cars and trucks as-well-as 250 passengers.