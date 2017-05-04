Men Enter Not-Guilty Pleas in Alleged Welfare Fraud at Halal Market

Two natives of Iraq pleaded not guilty today to federal charges related to an alleged scheme run from a Portland halal market to defraud the government of welfare benefits.

Ali Ratib Daham, now a U.S. citizen, faces multiple charges, ranging from fraud to trafficking in government benefits and money-laundering. The most serious of the charges carry a prison sentence of up to 25 years.

His younger brother, Abdul Kareem Daham, a permanent U.S. resident who says he’s now enrolled at Southern Maine Community College, faces one count of fraud with a 5-year maximum penalty.

Both men appeared in court on a summons and each agreed to a $25,000 bail bond.

