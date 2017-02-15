Mental Health Issues

Two leading psychiatrists address the current research and treatment for a range of psychiatric issues, from anxiety to seasonal disorders to dealing with grief--and they answer your mental health questions. How much anxiety is normal during stressful societal times? What is narcissism, and how does it affects someone's relationships and behavior? Does the winter bring on seasonal affective disorder and sleep disorders? And we answer listener's questions about psychiatric issues.

Guests: Dr. Charles Reynolds, Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, now based here in Maine

Dr. Robyn Ostrander, Medical Director, Division of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Maine Medical Center; Chair, Glickman Family Center for Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Spring Harbor Hospital