Mental health issues in the news include understanding grief--England's Prince Harry has come forth to talk about how he suppressed his grief over Princess Diana's death, and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg has a new book about dealing with grief after her husband's sudden death. Also: March 4th is National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day; we'll talk about psychiatric issues that affect children, including whether mindfulness is a helpful approach to children's well-being.

Guests: Dr. Robyn Ostrander, Medical Director, Division of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Maine Medical Center; Chair, Glickman Family Center for Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Spring Harbor Hospital

Dr. Charles Reynolds, Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, now based in Maine