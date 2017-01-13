The executive producer of Mercy Street, along with some of the writers and producers of the show, share what to expect during the second season of the big budget PBS drama set during the Civil War.

Guests:

Lisa Wolfinger, Co-creator and Executive Producer of Mercy Street

Anya Jabour, professor of history at the University of Montana and script review and consultant to the executive producers and screenwriters of Mercy Street

Jane Shultz, Professor of English and Medical Humanities, Director of Literature, Indiana University & Perdue University; historical advisor to 'Mercy Street'

Shauna Devine, Assistant Professor, Department of History of Medicine, Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry at Western University