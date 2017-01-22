Midcoast Man Killed, Officer Hurt in Shooting

WALDOBORO, Maine — Police in Waldoboro say a man is dead following a fatal exchange with police as they responded to reports of a domestic issue early Sunday morning.



Dead is 57 year old Jon Alspaugh of Waldoboro, who police say died after firing at two officers who had responded to the early morning call. Officer John Lash of the Waldoboro Police Department fired the shot, and police say he was hit by Alspaugh's bullet, but was not seriously injured due to his Kevlar vest.



The incident at 81 River Bend Rd in Waldoboro, and what led to it, is under investigation. The matter will also be taken up by the Maine Attorney General's office, as is customary when officers employ lethal force.