Millinocket Man in Hospital for Gunshot Wounds Dies from his Injuries

MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) - Police say a Millinocket man shot in his home earlier this week has died from his wounds.



The death of 59-year-old Wayne Lapierre, is now being investigated as a homicide.Maine State Police say Lapierre died at about 10 p.m. Friday at the Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.Lapierre was shot Tuesday at his home.



Lapierre's wife, 33-year-old Diem Lapierre, was shot during the same incident. She is said to be recovering from her injuries.



The Lapierres were initially taken to the Millinocket Regional Hospital, which was temporarily locked down after the shooting.Detectives are asking the public for help. Anyone who saw or heard anything is asked to call the state police.