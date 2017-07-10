Missing Man in Oxford County Found Safe

An 87 year-old man from Greenwood, who was the subject of a Silver Alert, has been found safe. Maine Warden Service Lieutenant Kevin Adam says, other than being a little chilly after being outside overnight, Peter Tonge is okay.

Adam says Tonge often walks his two Jack Russell terriers along a couple of different routes that take about an hour and a half to complete. Yesterday, when Tonge hadn’t returned after a couple of hours, families, friends and neighbors began looking for him.

“When they didn’t find him they called the Oxford County Sheriff’s office who then alerted us and we responded together to help find Peter,” says Adam

Adams says searchers used dogs overnight to find Tonge.

A neighbor found Tonge at about seven this morning on a woods road not far from his home.