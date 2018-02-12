Missing Portland Girl, 14, Found In NYC

A 14-year-old girl who went missing in Portland on Jan. 27, has been found in the Bronx in New York City.

The Portland Police Department said in a statement that she was found unharmed, and has been reunited with her family.

Hilda Vanessa Sanaguaray-Upaya ran away after arguing with her family, and wasn’t carrying a cellphone. She also wasn’t carrying much money.

After a search that involved Maine State Police, the FBI, police departments in New Jersey and New York City and information from social media, she was found by police in the Bronx.

Portland police said Sanaguaray-Upaya’s family had lived in the neighborhood where she was found before moving to Portland.