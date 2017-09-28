Missing Toddler's Aunt, Grandmother Say She Is Still Alive

WATERVILLE, Maine - The aunt and grandmother of a toddler who disappeared five year ago, sparking the biggest investigation in Maine's history, say they believe she is still alive.



A judge declared Ayla Reynolds legally dead on Wednesday. The 20-month-old was staying with her father, Justin DiPietro, when she was reported missing Dec. 17, 2011.



The child's aunt, Elisha DiPietro, and her grandmother tell WCSH-TV they "know'' Ayla was taken from the home and she is still alive somewhere. Justin DiPietro also believes she was abducted.



Phoebe DiPietro says justice won't be served until Ayla is found. She also criticized Ayla's mother, saying she lost faith in police.



The girl's mother, Trista Reynolds, has said she will file a wrongful-death lawsuit to get justice. Reynolds blames the father for the toddler's death.