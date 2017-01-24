Mixture of Snow, Freezing Fain, Sleet Hits Commuters

CONCORD, N.H. - A mix of snow, freezing rain, sleet is greeting commuters in northern New England.



The National Weather Service says there's a chance for up to 3 inches of snow for parts of Maine, and more than 6 inches in New Hampshire and Vermont, by Tuesday afternoon. Winter storm watches and advisories were issued Monday night through Tuesday.



The conditions could make for hazardous driving and isolated power outages.



Colder temperatures and scattered snow showers can be expected later in the week.