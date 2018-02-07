Moldy Fire Station Needs ‘Major Renovations’ in South Portland

Officials with a Maine fire department say a fire station in South Portland needs major renovations because of a problem with mold.

Mold was discovered about a year ago at the Cash Corner Fire Station while ceiling tiles were being replaced. A spokesman says “high concentrations of several types of mold” were found in wall and ceiling spaces.

A remediation assessment found that the age of the building, the way it was constructed and a lack of air handling systems contributed to the mold growth. The spokesman says the assessment also found that extensive renovations would be necessary to prevent the problem from recurring.

The city and fire department are expected to present a renovation proposal in the middle of next month. The building remains occupied.