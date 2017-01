Local journalists discuss the headlines from the past month – including the immigration ban, Governor LePage’s budget, Trump’s inauguration, the women’s march on Washington, hearings on the Hill and Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech.

Guests: Kathleen Fleury, Editor-in-Chief, Down East Magazine

Greg Kesich, Editorial Page Editor, Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram

Rob Caldwell, co-anchor of Channel 6’s News Center at 5:30 p.m. and host of 207