Monument to Those Forcibly Removed From Coastal Island Dedicated at Pineland Farms

Descendants of Malaga Island now have permanent recognition in a cemetery at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester. A memorial was erected for members of the mixed race community that were evicted from the island off Phippsburg in 1912. Seven were sent to the Maine School of the Feeble Minded — which is currently Pineland Farms — and died there. Graves on Malaga were also exhumed and buried at the cemetery.

Charmagne Tripp is a Malaga descendent who said at the dedication that she hopes the memorial will have a lasting effect.

“When you see or hear of a group of people taking something from another group of people because they’ve decided that community isn’t meaningful, retrieve this moment and act on it,” she says. “Retrieve this moment and do what is just and fair, what is compassionate and humane. And don’t wait 100 years to do it.”

Khamani Harrison says it’s remarkable that she and other descendants survived.

“It’s a blessing for my ancestors that we stand here today,” she says. The journey to this point of recognition has been long and cumbersome.”

Lajuani Williams, another descendant, came with family members from Connecticut to visit the graves of her ancestors.

“It says Calvin and Laura Tripp, November 1912,” she says. “It’s a great feeling, and I just feel like, to be here, to even see it and to honor it and to have just a ceremony of the island, I think is a beautiful thing.”

Thirteen year-old Jaymes Richardson is a descendant who made a day trip from Connecticut. He studied his ancestry in school last year and says he wanted to visit the graves of his ancestors in person.

“I hope that it makes them rest in peace and know that everything is going to be okay now, and that people are sorry for what happened and know about what happened,” he says.

Richardson says it was good to see that his great great grandfather and grandmother are next to each other in their grave.

At the dedication ceremony, Governor Paul LePage officially apologized to descendants of Malaga for the second time.

“And as we move forward take great pride in knowing there’s a new day in Maine and we recognize what your ancestors have gone through,” Lepage says. “And we give them dignity and pride, and give you dignity and pride.”

It was Governor LePage’s idea to erect a memorial. He used state funds to pay for the bulk of its costs.