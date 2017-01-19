Moratorium on Retail Pot Sales Clears Legislative Committee

A moratorium on the retail sale of marijuana approved by voters is one step closer to approval by the Legislature.

The Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee voted unanimously to push back the date on which Mainers could buy or sell marijuana until February of next year. The proposal also fixes a drafting error in the citizen-initiated law to ensure that minors cannot possess marijuana.

Adults 21 and older will still be allowed to possess up to 2.5 ounces and consume it on private property on Jan. 30, even if the moratorium becomes law. But the delay effectively gives state lawmakers and affected agencies more time to develop rules governing the commercial cultivation and sale of marijuana. It also allows state lawmakers more time to tinker with the law during the current legislative session.

Lawmakers have submitted roughly 50 marijuana bills that deal with everything from packaging to testing for impaired driving. Also, the House of Representatives took its first vote Thursday to form a joint select committee to oversee the implementation of the law.

The referendum passed by voters in November initially gave the state nine months to create the regulatory structure for retail sales. The moratorium essentially adds three months to the original timetable while allowing personal possession and use when the law goes into effect at the end of the month.

Lawmakers are expected to devote a lot of time to legal marijuana, to the chagrin of some of its opponents. Nonetheless, the referendum left a lot of regulations in the hands of the Legislature and the agencies that will have oversight over legal pot.

Maine is one of four states, plus the District of Columbia, that have legalized marijuana. It joined three others to do so in November, winning here by just over 4,000 votes statewide.

The moratorium closely follows a similar move by the Massachusetts Legislature, which also put off retail sales but kept personal use and possession legal.

Supporters of Question 1, which legalized pot, initially pushed back against the moratorium, arguing that it create a lengthy period during which adults can possess and use but not purchase recreational marijuana. Supporters of legalization argued that a prolonged period would allow the existing black market to continue while the state lost out on taxing marijuana.

But there now appears to be widespread support for a moratorium even among lawmakers who support legalization. Floor votes on the proposal are expected to take place early next week as lawmakers race to implement the delay before the law takes effect Jan. 30.