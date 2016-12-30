More Than 100,000 Mainers Without Power After Nor'easter

A powerful winter storm has left more than 100,000 homes and businesses in the dark in Maine.

CMP was reporting nearly 98,000 power outages and Emera Maine was reporting more than 20,000 power outages Friday morning in the aftermath of a nor’easter that dumped heavy, wet snow in some places.

The National Weather Service says it received multiple reports of snow falling at a rate of 6 inches per hour Thursday night.

Powerful bands of snow clobbered some areas with knee-deep snow while other places just miles away received mostly rain.

National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Schwibs says the storm was “turbocharged.” Big snow totals in Maine included 27 inches in Standish and Naples, 25 inches in Parsonfield, and 22.7 inches in Hollis.

Officials in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont warned residents Thursday to stay off the roads as the snow quickly piled up and snow plows struggled to keep up. Numerous crashes were reported and at least one fatality.

The National Weather Service says accumulations of a foot or more are expected inland, but a changeover to rain will reduce snowfall totals near the coast.

Ski areas, meanwhile, are cheering the dump of snow. Mount Snow in Vermont says it’s received more snow so far this year than it did in all of last season.