More Than 11,000 Still Without Power In Maine After Storm

PORTLAND, Maine - More than 11,000 customers remain without power in Maine in the wake of a strong winter storm that brought ice, freezing rain and snow to the state.



Central Maine Power says the outages are scattered all over the state. The highest concentration is in coastal Lincoln County, which had more than 5,200 customers without power at midday Wednesday.



Kennebec, Somerset and Androscoggin counties reported more than 1,000 customers without power at midday.



Emera Maine was reporting far fewer outages in the northern part of the state. The utility reported 110 customers without power at midday Wednesday.



Tuesday's storm also brought a thick sheet of ices to many parts of the state on Wednesday morning. Central Maine Power says it is working to fix the outages on Wednesday.