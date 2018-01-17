More Snow - And Messy Commute - Hits New England

PORTLAND, Maine - New England residents are dealing with a messy commute.



The National Weather Service says a storm that arrived Tuesday night could bring 6 to 8 inches of snow to parts of the region before it ends Wednesday evening. Steady snow was falling in parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine during the morning commute. Some accidents have been reported, but no injuries



School has been canceled in numerous communities.



The snowfall might not stick around. Officials are predicting another warmup for the weekend, with temperatures climbing into the 40s.