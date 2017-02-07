More Winter Weather On Tap for Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont

PORTLAND, Maine - More snow is on the way for Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.



The National Weather Service says a storm that's moving across the region on Tuesday will bring a messy mix to the coast and up to 8 or 9 inches of snow for the mountains of Maine and New Hampshire.



Hundreds of school cancelations were reported in advance of the storm.



Tom Hawley from the National Weather Service says the coast around Portland is expected to get 2 to 5 inches of snow before a changeover to sleet, freezing rain and rain. He says the coast of New Hampshire will see the lightest accumulations.



Vermont is expected to get some snow Tuesday afternoon.



The storm will be accompanied by rising temperatures. Hawley says the temperature will hit 50 on Wednesday in parts of Maine and New Hampshire.