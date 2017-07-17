Motorcycle Crash in Union Kills 1, Injures Another

UNION, Maine - Police in Maine say a 63-year-old woman has died in a motorcycle crash involving an SUV.



Authorities say the crash occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday in Union. Police say Felicity Davidson, of Rockport, was riding a motorcycle driven by 64-year-old Ronald Moon of Waldoboro on state Route 17 when the motorcycle rear-ended an SUV as it pulled onto the roadway.



Davidson died at the scene of the crash. Moon was taken to a hospital with broken bones. The driver of the SUV was not injured.



Police say Davidson wasn't wearing a helmet.

Authorities say the driver of the SUV said he didn't see the motorcycle as it traveled over a hill.