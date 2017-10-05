Related Program: 
Poems from Here with Maine Poet Laureate Stuart Kestenbaum

Muchness

By Tony Hoagland 1 minute ago

Today’s poem is “Muchness” by Tony Hoagland. He teaches at the University of Houston and is the author of 5 books of poetry, most recently Unincorporated Persons in the Late Honda Dynasty (2010). Before moving to Texas, he lived in Waterville for 8 years and taught at Colby and the University of Maine Farmington.

He writes: “From the very early days of our being together, I have been tryng to write a poem for my partner Katheen, trying to make a thing -- a thing that would be honest and elegant --that could show some part of my admiration for her. What is amazing is how rarely I have suceceded in that project (I am still trying).

In this poem, "Muchness," --which I know is not elegant, but very plainspoken,-- the speaker of the poem has to give up on his goal at a certain point, and just admit the limits of his ability-- the only word he can find for his feelings is just that fairly dumb word, Muchness.

But what also comes into the poem is the green landscape of the present moment, the forest and water, and the way that the landscape itself warrants praise on its own account.”

Muchness
by Tony Hoagland

I saw you in the rainy morning
from the window of the hotel room,
running down the gangplank to board the boat.
You were wearing your famous orange pants,
which are really apricot,
and the boat rocked a little
as you stepped on its edge.

You were going to work
with your backpack and sketchbook
and your bushy gray hair
which bursts out in weather
like a steel-wool bouquet.

That’s how my heart is, I thought,
as your boat pulled away.
It lies coiled up inside of me, asleep,
then springs out and shocks me

with all of its muchness.
Then there was just the gray sheen
of the harbor left behind, like unpolished steel

and the steep green woods that grown down to the shore
and the gauze of mist on the hills.

It was your vanished boat
which gave the scene a shape,
with its suggestion of journey and destination.

And the narrative then, having done its work,
it vanished too,
leaving just its affectionate cousin description behind;

—Description,
which lingers,
and loves for no reason.

Poem copyright © 2010 Tony Hoagland.
Reprinted from Unincorporated Persons in the Late Honda Dynasty
Graywolf Press, 2010, by permission of Tony Hoagland.

Related Content

A Mess Of Clams

By Robert P. Tristram Coffin Sep 29, 2017

Today’s poem is “A Mess of Clams” by Robert P Tristam Coffin, who was born in 1892 and spent his early childhood on a salt water farm on Great Island in Harpswell.

Island Stars

By Allison Hawthorne Deming Sep 22, 2017

Today’s poem is "Island Stars" by Alison Hawthorne Deming. Alison lived in Portland for many years and is a long-time summer resident of Grand Manan Island. Her most recent books are the poetry collection Stairway to Heaven (Penguin 2016), the essay collection Zoologies: On Animals and the Human Spirit (Milkweed 2014), and Death Valley: Painted Light, a collaboration with photographer Stephen Strom (George F. Thompson 2016). Alison is professor of Creative Writing at the University of Arizona.

Coming Home

By Elizabeth Tibbets Sep 15, 2017

Today’s poem is “Coming Home” by Elilzabeth Tibbets. She’s the author of two books of poems, Perfect Selves (Oyster River Press) and In the Well (Bluestem Press). She lives in Hope and worked as a nurse.

My Father, My Hands

By Richard Blanco Sep 8, 2017

Today’s poem is “My Father, My Hands” by Richard Blanco. Richard is the author of three books poems, most recently Looking for the Gulf Motel and a memoir, The Prince of Los Cocuyos: A Miami Childhood. Richard read his poem “One Today” at President Obama’s second inauguration.