The demand for mushrooms is growing, with its increased use in the food industry and as medicine. We’ll learn about mushroom identification, foraging, cultivation, cooking--and the latest research on different species of mushrooms.

Guests: Greg Marley, with the Maine Mycological Association and founder of Mushrooms for Health; he is the author of two books about mycology

Matt McInnis, one of the founders of North Spore

Mark Robinson, co-owner, Cap n Stem Mushroom Co. of Maine