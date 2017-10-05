Just as the list of National Book Award finalists is revealed, we speak with the Executive Director of the National Book Foundation about the nominations, and about American literature today. We’ll also be joined by the executive director of Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance.

Guests: Lisa Lucas, Executive Director of the National Book Foundation

Josh Bodwell, Executive Director of the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance

Please note: Portland Public Library hosts Lisa Lucas – Executive Director of the National Book Foundation that presents the National Book Awards - in conversation with Michael Paterniti at the Spotlight Lecture Series: Thursday, October 5th at 6:00 pm at the Maine Girls Academy.

