National Political Update

The Trump administration turns one month old on February 20th. We’ll hear from The Wall Street Journal’s political editor, and from a former White House insider, on how the Trump administration transition is going, and the reaction from Capitol Hill to the new President.

Guests: Jeanne Cummings, National Political Editor for The Wall Street Journal (via ISDN)

Gordon Adams, Professor Emeritus at the School of International Service, American University, and a Distinguished Fellow at the Stimson Center. He was actively involved in politics and policy-making in the capital, was the senior White House budget official for national security budgets from 1993-97, and on the OMB transition team for incoming President Barak Obama.