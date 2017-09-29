Navy Awards Money For 2 More Arleigh Burke Destroyers

BATH, Maine - The U.S. Navy has awarded Maine's Bath Iron Works funding for the planning and construction of two more Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.



The awards were announced Thursday and were expected but are good news nonetheless.



Bath Iron Works president Dirk Lesko says the contracts "help to stabilize our business.'' He thanks Maine's congressional delegation and the Navy secretary for their efforts and leadership.



There are currently four destroyers in the same class that are in production at Bath Iron Works: Thomas Hudner, Daniel Inouye, Carl Levin and John Basilone.



One of the new ships will be named the Louis H. Wilson Jr. after the late U.S. Marine Corps commandant and Medal of Honor recipient for valor in World War II.



Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins secured funding for the projects.